On June 28th, Pete Prisco of CBS Sports released his top 100 NFL player rankings. While Prisco’s 2022 rankings featured zero members of the New York Jets, his 2023 rankings feature four members of the team.

CBS just dropped their list for the Top 100 NFL Players for 2023.



4 Jets made the list:



15. Sauce Gardner



28. Quinnen Williams



29. Aaron Rodgers



63. Garrett Wilson#Jets getting some respect — Stefan Stelling (@li_jets) June 29, 2023

Not only were four players included, but three were listed among the top 30, showing that Prisco views the New York Jets as having several truly dominant players. This change in his perception aligns with the general change in perception around the Jets and the perceived higher quality of their current roster compared to last season.

Prisco also listed a few dozen honorable mentions. Notably, zero Jets were featured on this list. While I agree with Prisco’s placement of the four players noted in the tweet within his top 100, I think it an oversight to not include cornerback D.J. Reed within the honorable mention list given the strong performance he put up last season despite often being responsible for the quarterback’s primary read as they avoided cornerback Sauce Gardner.

But what do you think? Are there any other Jets that Prisco should have highlighted?