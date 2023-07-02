 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Four New York Jets listed among Pete Prisco’s Top 100 NFL players rankings

Jets have star studded roster

By IMissFatRex
/ new
NFL: New York Jets at Buffalo Bills Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

On June 28th, Pete Prisco of CBS Sports released his top 100 NFL player rankings. While Prisco’s 2022 rankings featured zero members of the New York Jets, his 2023 rankings feature four members of the team.

Not only were four players included, but three were listed among the top 30, showing that Prisco views the New York Jets as having several truly dominant players. This change in his perception aligns with the general change in perception around the Jets and the perceived higher quality of their current roster compared to last season.

Prisco also listed a few dozen honorable mentions. Notably, zero Jets were featured on this list. While I agree with Prisco’s placement of the four players noted in the tweet within his top 100, I think it an oversight to not include cornerback D.J. Reed within the honorable mention list given the strong performance he put up last season despite often being responsible for the quarterback’s primary read as they avoided cornerback Sauce Gardner.

But what do you think? Are there any other Jets that Prisco should have highlighted?

More From Gang Green Nation

Loading comments...