Denzel Mims traded to Detroit Lions for late round pick swap

Early Wednesday news broke that the Jets were moving on from wide receiver Denzel Mims. The team would waive the fourth year receiver if he could not be traded. It seems the Jets have found a trade partner, although the return is predictably small.

BREAKING: The #Jets are trading Denzel Mims to the Detroit Lions, sources tell @SNYtv — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) July 20, 2023

It’s a conditional 6th rounder for the #Jets 7th rounder in 2025 https://t.co/VirCb4WguP — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 20, 2023

Mims clearly did not have much trade value across the league, and it is easy enough to understand why.

After a decent second half to his rookie season, Mims didn’t develop at all. He quickly fell down the depth chart after the hiring of Robert Saleh, losing playing time to the likes of Keelan Cole and Braxton Berrios. Over the last two seasons Mims has put up just 19 catches for 319 yards. He still does not have a receiving touchdown in his career.

We don’t have word yet on the specific conditions that would create the pick swap. What we do know is a disappointing era is ending.