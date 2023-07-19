Breece Hall, CJ Uzomah, Randall Cobb among Jets beginning training camp on PUP list

Jets training camp is just about underway. The team has some players recovering from injuries. Players who aren’t ready to begin practicing are placed on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list at the start of training camp. This year Breece Hall, CJ Uzomah, and Randall Cobb are among prominent members of the team who will be on the PUP list for the Jets at the start of camp.

The #Jets placed RB Breece Hall, WR Randall Cobb, TE C.J. Uzomah and DB Jarrick Bernard-Converse on the PUP list to open training camp. They can be activated anytime. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 19, 2023

While this is likely to generate a lot of attention, it is not necessarily significant for a player to start camp on the PUP list. A player can come off it whenever he is ready to start practicing. Now if we get to the end of training camp, and these players aren’t ready to go it might be a different story. But we have a long way to go.

The Jets also placed a pair of players on injured reserve.

The #Jets also placed WR Diontae Spencer and S Chuck Clark on injured reserve. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 19, 2023

For these players the season is over (but we already knew that).