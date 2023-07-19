Report: Denzel Mims’ Jets career is over

The Jets are set to waive wide receiver Denzel Mims unless the team can work out a last minute trade per Brian Costello.

News story: Jets waiving receiver Denzel Mims if they can't find last-minute trade https://t.co/e2ZBtGPqOx via @nypostsports — Brian Costello (@BrianCoz) July 19, 2023

The Jets informed Mims he was being waived and excused him from reporting for camp. Teams are interested in claiming Mims so it is possible someone could make a last-minute trade for him to guarantee they get him. — Brian Costello (@BrianCoz) July 19, 2023

If Mims is waived, the other 31 teams will have the opportunity to claim his contract. If multiple teams put in a claim, the one highest in the NFL Draft order this past spring will be awarded the wide receiver’s contract. Perhaps the Jets can snag a conditional seventh round pick from a team that wants to ensure they land Mims.

Thus ends a disappointing Jets tenure. Mims came into the league with huge expectations when he was selected late in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He put together a solid second half to his rookie season after being plagued by injuries in the first half.

After the hiring of Robert Saleh, things went downhill quickly for Mims. He never meshed with the new coaching staff and lost his starting spot almost immediately. Mims showed himself capable of making the occasional splash play, but he never developed much as a route runner. He also had constant issues with concentration lapses.

A fresh start for everybody was probably long overdue.