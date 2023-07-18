Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. Who would’ve thought that Aaron Rodgers was as good of a golfer as he was an NFL quarterback. Rodgers finished fifth in the ACC celebrity golf tournament, featuring players across all sports. Big names included NBA’s Steph Curry and his father and former NBA player Dell Curry, and NFL quarterbacks John Elway and Tony Romo. Rodgers was the leading NFL player in the tournament, and was even recorded doing the Jets’ chant during the event. In all, it was a great way to start the week for the future Hall of Famer as the Jets are set to begin their training camp in the next couple of days. Let’s hope that success is a sign for things to come. With that, here are your links to the team to start your morning.

NewYorkJets.com - HBO, NFL Films and Jets Announce 'Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the New York Jets'

David Wyatt-Hupton - Football Starts This Week

Nick Faria - 5 Jets under the most pressure during training camp

Rich Cimini - 2023 Jets training camp preview: Is Aaron Rodgers the savior?

Eric Italiano - NFL Scout: What Everyone Is Afraid To Say About Aaron Rodgers

Thomas Christopher - Jets fan, 'Everybody Loves Raymond' star pumped for Aaron Rodgers

Ryan Dunleavy - Jets wide receivers must learn Aaron Rodgers' signals at line

Martin Rogers - Jets, Aaron Rodgers have all eyes on them. Can they survive brutal early stretch?

Justin Fried - DeAndre Hopkins news is best-case scenario for the NY Jets

Michael Nania - NY Jets: Why Sauce Gardner should not aim for more INTs

Eric Allen - ST Reset: Who Will Take the Reins as Jets Returner?

Here are your missed connections from yesterday.

I hope you all have a safe and wonderful rest of the day.