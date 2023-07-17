Hard Knocks featuring the Jets to debut August 8

The Jets will be this year’s featured team on the award winning series Hard Knocks. The show provides fans with a behind the scene look at training camp. This will be the 18th season of the show. Previously the Jets were featured in 2010, a season that ended with a trip to the AFC Championship Game.

HBO has announced the series will debut on Tuesday August 8 at 10:00 pm Eastern. New episodes will be shown each Tuesday through September 5 also at 10:00 pm Eastern. Each of the five episodes will be an hour long.

Camera crews will be embedded with the Jets starting this week to offer fans an inside view of camp. With the addition of Aaron Rodgers, excitement around the team is as high as it has been in years. We are just days away from the start of camp and three weeks away from the debut of Hard Knocks.