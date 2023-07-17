Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. Shout out to Mr. Wells for holding down the fort over the weekend as usual. The New York Jets will report to camp in a few days, and with it, comes ‘Hard Knocks’. But there are plenty of other interesting storylines other than the ones the media will generate. Despite the Jets having plenty of talent on their roster, there are plenty of positional battles that don’t have a clear winner as of yet. Mostly those battles are along the offensive line, which will have to be a lot better than the unit was last year if the team intends on making their first playoff berth since Rex Ryan was head coach. It’ll all fall on the coaching and players. Let’s hope they have it in them. With that, here are your links to the Jets to start your morning.

Ralph Ventre - Jets' Training Camp Countdown Series Asks Nine Important Questions Heading into NFL Preseason

SNY - Bent - 5 under-the-radar players who could make an impact at Jets camp

Brandyn Pokrass - Training camp 2023: Predicting the NY Jets' starting O-Line

Nick Faria - Jets Training Camp Preview: Can defensive success from 2022 be repeated?

Steve Serby - Sundays with Serby: Jets Superfan Joe Benigno (Video)

David Wyatt-Hupton - Quinnen Williams Signs Contract Extension

Joe Blewett - The hidden key to Quinnen Williams' breakout with NY Jets

Joe Blewett - Can NY Jets trust Billy Turner as their backup OT?

Zack Pearson - UNC Football: Michael Carter is out to prove ‘a lot’ with Jets

Michael Nania - NY Jets' Sauce Gardner explains why he hates CB comparisons

Ryan Shafer - Ranking the top 10 running backs in NY Jets history

Ralph Ventre - 2023 Jets Country Player Profile: LB Caleb Johnson (43)

Rivka Boord - Shocker: NY Jets' Aaron Rodgers voices Hard Knocks disapproval

Here are your missed connections from yesterday.

I hope you all have a safe and wonderful rest of the day.