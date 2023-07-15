Good morning Gang Green Nation! With Quinnen Williams’ extension in the books, things are shaping up for the Jets’ 2023 team. Now it’s down to signing Will McDonald and Joe Tippmann, the team’s top two 2023 draft picks, and the Jets will be set for the opening of training camp. Training camp opens July 19, and one week from today we get the first Jets practice open to the public. Finally Jets football is just around the corner. I can’t wait to get started.

Here are your links to your New York Jets this glorious Saturday in July:

Eric Allen, Ethan Greenberg, Randy Lange and Caroline Hendershot - What Will Be the Jets’ Most Intriguing Position Battle in Training Camp?

Jack Bell - LB Reset: After C.J. Mosley and Quincy Williams, Who Will Be the Third LB?

Ethan Greenberg - Jets Fans Are Preparing to Bring Even More Noise in '23

Randy Lange and Eric Allen - Jets, All-Pro DL Quinnen Williams Agree to Terms on Contract Extension

Jared Schwartz - Colin Cowherd blames Aaron Rodgers for Jets getting 'Hard Knocks'

Andrew Battifarano - Aaron Rodgers rips 'Hard Knocks' for picking Jets

Paul Schwartz - Jets give Quinnen Williams monstrous $96 million contract

Ralph Ventre - Jets' Training Camp Countdown: Post-Surgery Health Status for Projected Starters

Ralph Ventre - 'Super Bowl Window' Open for Jets, But How Long?

Ralph Ventre - Aaron Rodgers: 'They Forced It Down Our Throats'

Glenn Naughton - Jackpot! Quinnen Williams Inks 4-year Deal for $96 Million

Justin Fried - 5 notable NY Jets storylines to follow on 'Hard Knocks'

Justin Fried - NY Jets DE Jermaine Johnson calls out critic over misleading article

Justin Fried - NY Jets players share wholesome reactions to Quinnen Williams extension

Justin Fried - Former NY Jets GM has hilarious response to Quinnen Williams extension

Billy Riccette - Aaron Rodgers says Hard Knocks was ‘forced down our throats’

Billy Riccette - Jets sign DT Quinnen Williams to 4-year contract extension

Mason Smoller - New York Jets 2023 Preview: Runnings Backs

Eva Geitheim - Jets: Sauce Gardner 'hates' comparisons to other NFL cornerbacks

Alex House - Jets: Breece Hall drops massive injury update following ACL tear

Jack Deignan - Dalvin Cook follows Darrelle Revis, Allen Lazard on Instagram

Jim Cerny - Jets: Why Quinnen Williams contract is major risk

Jacob Camenker - Aaron Rodgers blasts NFL for putting Jets on 'Hard Knocks': 'They forced it down our throats'

Zac Al-Khateeb - Quinnen Williams contract details: Jets defensive star becomes NFL's second-highest-paid DT

Dan Treacy - Revisiting the Jets' 2010 'Hard Knocks' episodes, from Rex Ryan's quotes to Darrelle Revis' holdout

Jacob Camenker - Jets chosen for 'Hard Knocks' 2023: Why NFL picked New York for HBO show despite team's protest of participation

Matt Musico - Aaron Rodgers very blunt about Jets getting selected for 'Hard Knocks'

Here are your missed connections from yesterday.

Enjoy the day everybody.