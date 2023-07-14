Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. Quinnen Williams is going to be a member of the New York Jets for the long-term. The defensive tackle signed a monster contract, locking him in for four years at $96 million total. Williams becomes the first member of the Jets to receive a second contract from the team since Nathan Shepard. If that doesn’t tell you the state of the team over the last few years, I don’t know what else will. Thankfully, Q is now locked in - and hopefully won’t check out now that he’s been paid the big bucks. Williams was a monster last season en route to an All-Pro appearance. He’ll look to build on that season this year, with the potential for a deep playoff run. With that, here are your links to the Jets to start your morning.

