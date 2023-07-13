Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. The announcement we were all waiting to have happen has finally occurred. The New York Jets have officially been selected to appear in HBO’s ‘Hard Knocks’ series. There’s been rumors about the team being furious about the decision. While there’s likely a little truth surrounding that sentiment, it’ll be a great insight for fans of the team - and that’s honestly more important in my own opinion. If the Jets can’t handle the distractions ‘Hard Knocks’ will bring, they weren’t championship material to begin with - whether people want to admit that or not. We’ll find out soon enough if the team is ready for the challenge. With that, here are your links to the Jets to start your morning.

Oliver Cochrane - NY Jets officially selected by NFL, HBO to star on 'Hard Knocks'

Erich Richter - Jets not excited for 'Hard Knocks,' but fans are: 'Must-see TV!'

Justin Fried - 5 NY Jets players who could steal the show on 'Hard Knocks'

Thomas Christopher - The NFL world can't handle the NY Jets being good

NFL.com - NFL Networks Adam Rank's game-by-game predictions for New York Jets in 2023

David Wyatt-Hupton - The Countdown

Ralph Ventre - Jets' Training Camp Countdown: Plugging New Pieces into Defense

Randy Lange - S Reset: 'Great Competition' Ahead for Jets in the Deep Middle

Jack Bell - Notebook | Out on the Edge, Jets’ Carl Lawson Says ‘There’s Nothing I Can’t Do’

Ralph Ventre - Jets' Preseason Position Battles: Identifying a Starting Center

Joe Blewett - The NY Jets' new versatile backup O-lineman: Is he an upgrade?

Rivka Boord - NY Jets could grant an Aaron Rodgers request that Packers did not

Ryan Glasspiegel - Jets' Garrett Wilson gushes about 'great guy' Aaron Rodgers

Coral Smith - RB Breece Hall on Jets' offense: 'I think we have an answer for everything'

Ethan Greenberg - Joe Klecko's Patience Pays Off: Jets' Uber-DL Finally Gets His Ticket to Canton

