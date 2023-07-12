New York Jets will appear on ‘Hard Knocks’ in 2023

The New York Jets have been selected as the subject for the HBO training camp documentary series Hard Knocks for 2023, per a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

This comes as little surprise. The Jets had widely expected to be chosen for the show this year.

Teams can volunteer to appear on the show. Teams can also be required to appear if they do not have a new coach, have missed the playoffs for two straight years, and have not appeared on the show in the last decade. The Jets were only one of four teams to fit the criteria. The addition of Aaron Rodgers made them the obvious choice.

The show, which has been around since 2001, provides an inside look at training camp. Cameras are embedded at the team facilities for practices and meetings as well as the locker room during preseason games. Hard Knocks also follows some players through their daily routines once practice is over. It is compelling television.

The Jets were the subject of the show once before in 2010. That was Rex Ryan’s second season. It is widely considered one of the series’ most compelling seasons. If you believe in omens, that was also the last year the Jets made the playoffs.