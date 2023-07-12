Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. And people said that Twitter was dying. Yesterday former New England Patriots cornerback Assante Samuel chose to be the enemy of Jets twitter yesterday when he targeted Sauce Gardner for unwarranted criticism. Samuel took offense to Sauce being mentioned as the 2nd-best cornerback in the league among his peers - and took shots at Darrelle Revis as well. Not only did Sauce and Revis respond to Samuel, but a plethora of Jets players from past to present also got into the fray - including Damien Woody, Mekhi Becton, and John Franklin-Myers. To be honest, the criticism likely derives from jealousy. Despite Samuel being a great CB in his own right, he never got the accolades Revis got, and he’s likely taking it out on Gardner. Let’s hope that the Jets rookie can make the former Patriots CB eat his words this season. With that, here are your links to the team to start your morning.

