Podcast: Make or Break Jets Seasons

2023 is a huge season for the New York Jets. With Aaron Rodgers at quarterback, the team will be dreaming big.

This isn’t just a big season for the Jets. There are players on the roster who have reached a career crossroads. Perhaps none is bigger than Mekhi Becton. The 2020 first round pick has missed almost two full seasons. He is now in a contract year, looking to get his career back on track. He is also one of the most important players on the roster because of how essential offensive line play will be for the Jets.

Corey Davis and Carl Lawson enter their third Jets seasons. Both have flashed at various points of their respective tenures but have dealt with injury setbacks.

Today on the podcast we discuss these Jets players who face pivotal 2023 seasons.

