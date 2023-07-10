Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. Shout out to Mr. Wells for holding down the fort over the weekend as usual. The Dalvin Cook to the Jets rumor is gaining steam with each passing day - so either it’ll happen or it was all just a ploy by Joe Douglas to get another team to pay up. I’ve already said before that I don’t believe the Jets should pay for the veteran who has been drastically declining, so hopefully the Dolphins or another team pay a substantial amount for Cook. On top of the options the Jets already have at RB, there’s just as reliable players on the free agent market who will be drastically cheaper. We’ll see how it all shakes out soon. With that, here are your links to the team to start your morning.
Mike Florio - Dalvin Cook's agent fuels talk of possible deal with the Jets
Nick Faria - Latest on Jets’ interest in 4x Pro-Bowl running back Dalvin Cook
Joe Blewett - Where should Zonovan Knight place in NY Jets' RB depth chart?
David Wyatt-Hupton - Kwon & Cook
Michael Nania - 3 NY Jets opponents who could be tougher than expected
Michael Nania - 3 NY Jets opponents who could be easier than expected
Ralph Ventre - 'Over' Bettors Will Love This Jets' Season-Long Player Prop
Timothy Rapp - Jets Rumors: Aaron Rodgers Draws 'Glowing Reviews'; 'Been a Game-Changer' After Trade
Thomas Christopher - NY Jets: Aaron Rodgers throws jab at former teammate
Thomas Christopher - NY Jets: Aaron Rodgers looks ripped in latest Instagram photo
Brandyn Pokrass - NY Jets are living dangerously with backup QB situation
Thomas Christopher - NY Jets' Garrett Wilson chosen to appear on weekly ESPN show
SNY - Bent - Jets 2023 Make or Break: Can Jordan Whitehead play with consistency in his contract year?
Thomas Christopher - NY Jets: Sauce Gardner finally receives DROY trophy
Here are your missed connections from yesterday.
I hope you all have a safe and wonderful rest of the day.
Poll
Will the Jets have another player win rookie of the year within the next five years?
-
52%
Yes
-
33%
No
-
14%
Meh
Loading comments...