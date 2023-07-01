Good morning Gang Green Nation! The Jets’ official website asks which New York Jets player would you invite to your Fourth of July barbeque. This used to be an easy question for me, and probably for a lot of Jets fans. Nick Mangold was for years the most interesting and most relatable player on the Jets. He was fun and smart and articulate and down to earth. It had to be Mangold for me. Now, the choice is more difficult. Certainly Aaron Rodgers would have to be in consideration, if only because he is a rare Jets quarterback headed for the Hall of Fame. Sauce Gardner, Garrett Wilson and Quinnen Williams would also draw interest, because they are the Jets stars of the future, hopefully the foundation of any Jets championship hopes in the years to come. Interesting choices, but I think for me it would be a player who probably won’t even make the 53 man roster. Chris Streveler, for all his shortcomings as a player, is just such an easy guy to root for, and seems like a fun guy to have around. Chris Streveler, you’re welcome at my Fourth of July barbecue any time.

How about you? Who would you invite to your barbeque?

Here are your links to your New York Jets this glorious Saturday in June:

Eric Allen, Ethan Greenberg, Randy Lange and Caroline Hendershot - Which Jets Player Would You Invite to Your Fourth of July BBQ?

Eric Allen - Aaron Rodgers: 'I'm Here Because I Believe in This Team'

Miles Schachner - Darrelle Revis explains his 'beef' with Jets legend Joe Klecko

Ralph Ventre - Inside the 'Hard Knocks' Effect that NFL Teams Face

Ralph Ventre - 2023 Jets Country Player Profile: CB Jimmy Moreland (33)

Ralph Ventre - Tortured Jets' Fan Base Among Those Who Most Deserve to Taste NFL Title

Ralph Ventre - Jets Fly at Low Altitude on ESPN's NFL Skill Players List

David Ricuito - NY Jets 53-man roster prediction ahead of 2023 training camp

Justin Fried - Darrelle Revis takes subtle jab at fellow NY Jets legend Nick Mangold

Justin Fried - NY Jets make confusing pick in 2018 re-draft

Ryan Heckman - 3 best-case scenarios for the NY Jets in 2023, and 2 worst-case

Billy Riccette - PFF: Jets last move before camp should be Quinnen Williams extension

Jim Cerny - Jets: Aaron Rodgers wins over legend after 'ruin the locker room' claim

Here are your missed connections from yesterday.

Enjoy the day everybody.