Saleh confirms some interest in former Vikings RB Dalvin Cook

Although Robert Saleh failed to categorically say the Jets were going after former Vikings RB Dalvin Cook, his answer revealed some interest in signing the 4 x Pro Bowler.

When asked if the Jets would explore the option of adding Cook, Saleh said:

“We’ll turn the stones over on that one,” - Which isn’t exactly a ringing endorsement, but it’s certainly warmer than his answer about DeAndre Hopkins where he basically ruled out the possibility.

Saleh did go on to say that it’s more a question for Joe Douglas and money could be a potential hurdle, but at least we know the Jets are going to explore that possibility.

With Breece Hall returning from an ACL tear, the Jets may see this as an opportunity to bring in talent while they allow Breece to work his way back to full fitness.

I’d still bet on the Dophins securing his signature, but Joe Douglas will pick up the phone, at the very least ensuring that Miami doesn’t get him on the cheap.

Cook may have battled injuries throughout his career, but he’s coming off his healthiest season appearing in 17 games, and he’s rushed for 1000+ yards in four consecutive seasons.