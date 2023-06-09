Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. Now that RB Dalvin Cook has been released by the Minnesota Vikings, there’s been plenty of speculation that the New York Jets are interested in the 27-year old veteran. That belief has stemmed from fears that RB Breece Hall may not be ready to start the season, but even then, I think the Jets are better off with cheaper options, or sticking with what they currently have on the team. It’s unlikely that Cook will want a contract that the Jets could offer - unless chasing a championship is truly the most important thing to him. With that said, Cook has also been linked to the Miami Dolphins. It’ll be interesting to see where the veteran ends up playing this season. With that, here are your links to the Jets to start your morning.

Eric Allen - DT Solomon Thomas: 'The Building Is Buzzin’ Right Now

Jeremy Layton - Aaron Rodgers' Jets teammates already notice drastic locker-room shift

NBC Sports - New York Jets’ Aaron Rodgers is ‘too conservative’ for his special arm

Thomas Christopher - Bills QB Josh Allen opens up on NY Jets, Aaron Rodgers

Bridget Hyland - Will Jets grab just-released Pro Bowl running back?

Rivka Boord - Dalvin Cook-to-NY Jets rumors ignore several crucial factors

Michael Nania - NY Jets: This Breece Hall criticism isn't totally valid

Ralph Ventre - Jets Send Safety Will Parks Packing, Create Speculation of Possible Free Agent Addition

David Wyatt-Hupton - Empty Seats - The Shadow of PSL Nightmare

Ralph Ventre - 2023 Jets Country Player Profile: QB Tim Boyle (7)

Jim Gehman - Where Are They Now: Eddie Mason

Here are your missed connections from yesterday.

I hope you all have a safe and wonderful rest of the day.