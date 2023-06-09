Examining the marquee matchups: Which wideouts will Sauce Gardner face in 2023?

The New York Jets selected cornerback Sauce Gardner with the 4th overall pick in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft. To put it lightly, Sauce met any and all expectations, recording the highest PFF grade among all cornerbacks en route to winning the Defensive Rookie of the Year Award.

Arguably, Sauce is the Jets most exciting defensive player since cornerback Darrelle Revis. Moreover, much like Revis, every week now provides a new opportunity for Sauce to add to his legend by shutting down the wide receiver that lines up opposite him. Based on the Jets schedule, there are quite a few opportunities for Sauce to test his skills against of the NFL’s best with each providing their own unique challenges based on their respective skillsets.

Notable WR1 matchups for Sauce Gardner this season pic.twitter.com/6uNErPNd8D — PFF (@PFF) May 12, 2023

For me, the most exciting matchup will be against Drake London given the novelty that comes with an AFC-NFC matchup that will only happen every four years, as well as the “fun” aspect of the first corner taken in the 2022 draft facing the first wideout taken in the 2022 NFL draft. London’s size is also very much an outlier that will limit Sauce’s ability to use his size to his advantage, providing a rather atypical test of Sauce’s skill. Right behind that for me is his matchup against Davante Adams, who I personally view as a top-tier route runner in the league that will highlight Sauce’s technique for better or worse.

Which matchups are you most excited for?