Grade the 2023 Jets offseason

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in New York Jets fans and fans across the country.

Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

Today we provide you with our latest Jets survey from SB Nation Reacts. The offseason is largely done. Sure you might see the odd signing here or there or perhaps even a trade, but the 2023 Jets roster is set. The NFL Draft is in the rear view mirror. Now it’s time to tell us what you think.

This week we ask you to grade the Jets’ offseason. Obviously the biggest move was trading for Aaron Rodgers, but what did you think about it as a whole?

We also ask whether there is perhaps one big ticket move left for the Jets. Should they go after big name free agent wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins? Give us your thoughts.