Would you believe me if I told you that former left tackle D'Brickashaw Ferguson is on his way to becoming a nurse? It appears that with football now behind him, Brick wants to help people in another way. Instead of entertaining, he will help save lives. Considering his story and history of success, I'm a firm believer that Brick will make the career change with great success. I've always thought he was a player that wasn't given enough credit in NFL lore, but I love to see him expanding his horizons in his post-NFL career.

David Wyatt-Hupton - 5 Bold Predictions for the 2023 New York Jets

Tanner McGrath - NFL futures predictions: Aaron Rodgers, Jets win total picks

Ethan Greenberg - Jets T Duane Brown: I Still Got Plenty Left

Thomas Christopher - Former Jets LT D'Brickashaw Ferguson enrolls in nursing school

Joe Blewett - NY Jets: Is Joe Tippmann ready to start at center in Week 1?

Nick Faria - Should Jets pursue 4x Pro-Bowler Dalvin Cook?

Rivka Boord - NY Jets: Garrett Wilson's electric play style comes with a big risk

Paul A. Edsen, Jr. - Jets Rumors: Randall Cobb Expected to Have Huge Role in 2023

Justin Melo - Jermaine Johnson Should Be Jets' Breakout Player In 2023

SNY - Bent - Jets 2023 Position Breakdown: Continuity should benefit the linebackers

Nathan Smith - NY Jets 2023 Spring Depth Chart Preview: Safety

Ralph Ventre - 2023 Jets Country Player Profile: CB D.J. Reed (4)

Andy Vasquez - Can Jets’ Sauce Gardner build on historic rookie season? Here’s the next step

Caroline Hendershot - Brant Boyer Says Jets Will 'Have to Prepare for' New Kickoff Rule in 2023

Eric Allen - Jesse Kaye, Former Jets Director of College Scouting, Dies

I hope you all have a safe and wonderful rest of the day.