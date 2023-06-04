Good morning Gang Green Nation! The Jets offensive line is a major question mark this year. Much has been made of the expected return of Mekhi Becton, and whether he can remain healthy and succeed in the NFL. The other young Jets offensive lineman coming back from a major injury that doesn’t get as much attention is Alijah Vera-Tucker. While he has been good so far as a Jet, many think he has so much more to offer in the years ahead. A healthy breakout year for Vera-Tucker would go a long way towards solidifying a shaky Jets offensive line. Here’s hoping it works out that way.

Here are your links to your New York Jets this glorious Sunday in June:

Ralph Ventre - New York Jets' Way Too Early 53-man Roster Projection

Ralph Ventre - Rodgers' Wisdom, Presence Being Felt throughout Jets' Locker Room

Paul A. Esden Jr. - Micheal Clemons Has Undergone Physical Transformation

Michael Obermuller - Jets, Giants Sent Public Warning on WR DeAndre Hopkins

Justin Fried - 5 former NY Jets who are still free agents in June

Nathan Smith - NY Jets 2023 Spring Depth Chart Preview: Linebacker

Justin Fried - Randall Cobb explains why he signed with the NY Jets this offseason

Billy Riccette - CBS Sports names Jets one of seven teams to make playoff jump in 2023

Billy Riccette - Saturday marks 100 days until Jets season opener

Jim Cerny - Jets' Alijah Vera-Tucker expected to be among 2023 breakout candidates

Jim Cerny - Jets' riskiest free agency decision in 2023 NFL offseason

Ryan Honey - These Jets players will be on roster bubble this summer

Ryan Honey - Jets 53-man roster prediction: Who will suit up Week 1?

Here are your missed connections from yesterday.

Enjoy the day everybody.