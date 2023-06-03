Good morning Gang Green Nation! It happens every year. A few OTA practices in spring where this or that unheralded player shines and the speculation is off to the races about what a difference said unheralded player will make this year. Sometimes it actually turns out that way. Most of the time it doesn’t. A few practices in shorts without hitting and often against scrubs aren’t a very good indicator of what is to follow when the pads go on and the competition is a bunch of seasoned NFL veterans. Nonetheless, with nothing else going on in the NFL world this time of year, it’s always nice to dream. And every once in a while, dreams really do come true.

Eric Allen, Ethan Greenberg, Randy Lange and Caroline Hendershot - How Many Yards and Touchdowns Will Aaron Rodgers Throw for in 2023 Season?

Newyorkjets.com - Garrett Wilson Throws Out First Pitch at Mets Game

Jack Bell - Jets DC Jeff Ulbrich Says CB Sauce Gardner Has Become More Hungry

Steve Serby - Local history shows how perilous an aging star like Aaron Rodgers is

Ralph Ventre - At 80 Years Old, Joe Namath Still Bleeds Green

Ralph Ventre - Schein Believes in Rodgers, Says Jets Are in for 'Super' Season

Paul A. Esden Jr. - Jets Rumors: NY Linked to Yannick Ngakoue, Seeking Multi-Year Deal

Paul A. Esden Jr. - Tom Brady Offers Thoughts on Aaron Rodgers-Jets Pairing

Michael Obermuller - Jets News: Jeremy Ruckert Draws High Praise at NYJ OTAs | Heavy.com

Phil Sullivan - New York Jets OTA Presser Takeaways, Aaron Rodgers’ Impact and Summer Delusion

Brandyn Pokrass - Simulating the Jets' 2023-2024 Regular Season

Justin Fried - ESPN suggests NY Jets should've chosen Teddy Bridgewater over Aaron Rodgers

Nathan Smith - NY Jets 2023 Spring Depth Chart Preview: Defensive line

Justin Fried - Kwon Alexander continues to hint at a possible NY Jets reunion

Justin Fried - NY Jets essentially confirm they won't be signing DeAndre Hopkins

Billy Riccette - Robert Saleh says Breece Hall ‘looks awesome’ at OTAs

Billy Riccette - Peyton Manning likes Jets, says Aaron Rodgers ‘feels rejuvenated’

Billy Riccette - Jets have sixth-lowest dead cap figure, only seven players counting

