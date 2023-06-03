Good morning Gang Green Nation! It happens every year. A few OTA practices in spring where this or that unheralded player shines and the speculation is off to the races about what a difference said unheralded player will make this year. Sometimes it actually turns out that way. Most of the time it doesn’t. A few practices in shorts without hitting and often against scrubs aren’t a very good indicator of what is to follow when the pads go on and the competition is a bunch of seasoned NFL veterans. Nonetheless, with nothing else going on in the NFL world this time of year, it’s always nice to dream. And every once in a while, dreams really do come true.
Here are your links to your New York Jets this glorious Saturday in June:
Eric Allen, Ethan Greenberg, Randy Lange and Caroline Hendershot - How Many Yards and Touchdowns Will Aaron Rodgers Throw for in 2023 Season?
Newyorkjets.com - Garrett Wilson Throws Out First Pitch at Mets Game
Jack Bell - Jets DC Jeff Ulbrich Says CB Sauce Gardner Has Become More Hungry
Steve Serby - Local history shows how perilous an aging star like Aaron Rodgers is
Ralph Ventre - At 80 Years Old, Joe Namath Still Bleeds Green
Ralph Ventre - Schein Believes in Rodgers, Says Jets Are in for 'Super' Season
Paul A. Esden Jr. - Jets Rumors: NY Linked to Yannick Ngakoue, Seeking Multi-Year Deal
Paul A. Esden Jr. - Tom Brady Offers Thoughts on Aaron Rodgers-Jets Pairing
Michael Obermuller - Jets News: Jeremy Ruckert Draws High Praise at NYJ OTAs | Heavy.com
Phil Sullivan - New York Jets OTA Presser Takeaways, Aaron Rodgers’ Impact and Summer Delusion
Brandyn Pokrass - Simulating the Jets' 2023-2024 Regular Season
Justin Fried - ESPN suggests NY Jets should've chosen Teddy Bridgewater over Aaron Rodgers
Nathan Smith - NY Jets 2023 Spring Depth Chart Preview: Defensive line
Justin Fried - Kwon Alexander continues to hint at a possible NY Jets reunion
Justin Fried - NY Jets essentially confirm they won't be signing DeAndre Hopkins
Billy Riccette - Robert Saleh says Breece Hall ‘looks awesome’ at OTAs
Billy Riccette - Peyton Manning likes Jets, says Aaron Rodgers ‘feels rejuvenated’
Billy Riccette - Jets have sixth-lowest dead cap figure, only seven players counting
