Jets Announce 2023 Training Camp Dates - 9 Public Sessions

The New York Jets officially released the dates for their 2023 training camp today.

Players will report back to the facility on the 19th of July, with some being made available to the media. The first session will take place on the 20th of July with the first public session taking place on the 22nd.

If fans would like to get their Jets fix before the season kicks off against Buffalo, there will be 9 opportunities over the course of July and August.

Jets 2023 Training Dates Open to the Public

July: 22nd, 23rd, 27th, 30th

August: 5th, 6th, 16th, 17th, 23rd

The sessions on the 16th and 17th of August will be joint sessions with the Tampa Bay Bucs, which always tend to be on the feisty side. So if you’re planning to head to the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center, I’d try and secure a ticket for one of those dates.

For all the information on tickets, you’ll need to visit the Jets website. Season ticket holders will be a one-hour exclusive window to secure their tickets. The first sale date will start on July 17th followed by subsequent ticket windows on the 31st of July and 7th of August.

In addition to practice viewing, Jets Training Camp will feature a number of fan-friendly activities including Jets Fest, Jets Shop, interactive games, photo opportunities and the Kinder Joy Gen Jets autograph zone.

Reporting on the 19th means the Jets will have over two weeks to prepare for the start of pre-season against the Cleveland Browns.

Here are the pre-season game dates as a reminder:

August 4th: Vs Cleveland Browns (Hall of Fame Game)

August 12th: @ Carolina Panthers

August 20th: vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

August 26th: @ New York Giants