In 2010, the New York Jets were the focus of HBO’s sixth season of its critically acclaimed documentary “Hard Knocks.” While the show provided many moments that still bring smiles to the faces of Jets’ fans (e.g., “Let’s get a snack”), they have since avoided being featured on the show.

However, recent reports from ProFootballTalk put forth that the Jets’ hiatus from the show may be on the verge of ending.

The Jets are bracing for an involuntary Hard Knocks assignment. https://t.co/ZgMxbBsY6b — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) June 26, 2023

The network and the NFL’s interest in choosing the Jets is likely due to the number of interesting stories that currently surround the team. While the most notable is likely the arrival of future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers, other storylines could center around quarterback Zach Wilson dealing with being relegated to a backup role and being labeled a “bust,” the rise of cornerback Sauce Gardner, the contract issues surrounding All-Pro defensive tackle Quinnen Williams, and the recovery and return of the once promising offensive tackle Mekhi Becton.

Importantly, the Jets are one of only four teams that cannot reject the Hard Knocks nod. This is because, as summarized by John Breece of CBSSports, they do not meet any of the below criteria that allow teams to opt out: