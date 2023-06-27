Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. It seems the Jets are preparing to be chosen to feature in NFL’s ‘Hard Knocks’ TV show, despite many of the team’s players and coaches objecting to it. It will be the first time the Jets have been featured on the program since Rex Ryan was the team’s head coach. Personally, I’m thrilled to see the Jets selected for the program. And, to me, it’s a little bizarre that Robert Saleh is so vehemently against the team being on it. While I understand the aspect of wanting privacy during training camp, it should do little to hinder the team’s actual success during the season. After all, the Jets went on to play in the AFC Championship game after being featured on the program in 2010. With that, here are your links to the team to start your morning.

Eric Allen - Jets' Simple Mission Statement: 'We're in the Win Business'

Mark Inabinett - C.J. Mosley eager to shut up New York Jets’ detractors

Ralph Ventre - Three Takeaways from the Jets' First Week of Summer

Justin Fried - NY Jets offensive line is their biggest red flag entering 2023

SNY - Bent - Make or Break: Can Mekhi Becton stay on field for Jets in 2023?

Justin Fried - 5 NY Jets starters who are likely gone after the 2023 season

Ralph Ventre - Three Former NFL MVP QBs Offer Aaron Rodgers Predictions

David Wyatt-Hupton - 8 Great Receivers in Jets History

Brenna White - Jets WR Garrett Wilson trying to be 'sponge' while learning Aaron Rodgers-led offense

Ryan Dunleavy - Jets' Garrett Wilson ready to 'prove' himself to elite wideout company

Robby Sabo - NY Jets WR Garrett Wilson 'would love to play' with Dalvin Cook

David Wyatt-Hupton - Dalvin Cook 'likes' Tyler Conklin welcoming him to the NY Jets

Ethan Greenberg - Jets DE Jermaine Johnson’s Explosiveness ‘Day and Night’ Compared to Last Season

Rivka Boord - NY Jets' Darrelle Revis angrily responds to Joe Klecko interview

Ralph Ventre - 2023 Jets Country Player Profile: DB Jarrick Bernard-Converse (29)

Rivka Boord - NFL to force NY Jets to participate in 'Hard Knocks' series

