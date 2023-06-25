Expectations for the New York Jets are sky high after acquiring Quarterback Aaron Rodgers from the Green Bay Packers. In line with those expectations, fans and the media have called for the New York Jets to acquire 2022 Pro Bowl running back Dalvin Cook as a potential means of improving their rushing attack.

However, while Dalvin Cook made the pro bowl last season, he wasn’t exactly efficient when given touches. To that point, Cook was among the worst scorers on estimated points added (EPA) per rush and rush yards over expected (RYOE), which are intended to evaluate how effective a player was on the average carry.

Dalvin Cook em 2022:



- 2º PIOR RB em EPA/rush

- 3º PIOR RB em RYOE/rush

- Vem do pior ano da carreira em Yds/rush



Se você ama o seu time, NÃO peça o Dalvin Cook.



Ele é caro, ruim e é feito de vidro. A única temporada completa dele foi justamente ano passado, o pior ano dele. pic.twitter.com/l68CKlPfNX — Rafael Kutter (@Rafael_Kutter) June 8, 2023

Using these metrics, Cook was about as effective as running backs Leonard Fournette and Antonio Gibson, who were both relegated to backup running back roles by year’s end due to their perceived poor performance. Additionally, Cook’s RYOE does appear to be declining in recent years, suggesting this is more a trend than a one-off struggle.

Dalvin Cook rush yards over expectation (RYOE) per @NextGenStats's model



2019: +106

2020: +250

2021: +81

2022: -41



Just 34.5% of Cook's carries in 2022 gained positive YOE, which was second-worst amongst backs with 200+ carries. — Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) May 17, 2023

However, performance is hardly ever “all bad,” especially when a player rushes for 1,173 yards like Cook did in 2023. For those looking for a reason to value Cook, he does appear to still have the ability to break off chunk plays, as demonstrated by the high-end datapoints within his 2022 RYOE data.

Alexander Mattison and Dalvin Cook's RYOE for the #Vikings in 2022 pic.twitter.com/rA5x0QRzM5 — Heavy On Vikings (@HeavyOnVikings) June 22, 2023

What do you think? Should the Jets sign Cook?