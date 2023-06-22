Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. Sauce Gardner is having a youth camp in Detroit, where the NFL’s Defensive Rookie of the Year was born. As it turns out, Gardner could potentially have another camp in the New Jersey area, as well. Gardner took to Twitter to garner reactions from fans on the premise of a camp being held in New Jersey. Knowing how rabid Jets fans can be to support one of their own, it’s likely we see Gardner hold a camp in New Jersey before the start of the season. Hopefully the event comes to fruition; and hopefully it can become a yearly event for young New York Jets and NFL fans to enjoy. We’ll find out soon enough. With that, here are your links to the team to start your morning.

Stefan Stelling - NFL.com lists two NY Jets as top 10 non-QB building blocks

Caroline Hendershot - Former All-Pro CB Antonio Cromartie Ranks D.J. Reed and Sauce Gardner Among NFL's Top 5 Cornerbacks

Ralph Ventre - Jets' Quarterback Aaron Rodgers 'Could Define 2023 NFL Season'

Jaclyn Hendricks - Aaron Rodgers' Jets addition likened to Tom Brady-Bucs union

Rivka Boord - NY Jets QB Aaron Rodgers to speak at psychedelics conference

Michael Nania - Jets QB Tim Boyle: Zach Wilson's situation is 'great thing' for him

Rivka Boord - This stat reflects well on NY Jets OC Nathaniel Hackett

Billy Riccette - Jets offensive line ranked in bottom half by PFF

Ralph Ventre - Garrett Wilson Headlines Jets' Quartet in SI Fantasy Mock Draft

Bridget Hyland - Newly signed Jets receiver hits up N.J. jeweler for custom bling

David Wyatt-Hupton - Bryce Huff Drawing Trade Interest

Ralph Ventre - 2023 Jets Country Player Profile: S Tony Adams (22)

Here are your missed connections from yesterday.

I hope you all have a safe and wonderful rest of the day.