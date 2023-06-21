Podcast: Flashback to a Great Jets Win

I am going to try to get back to posting podcast episodes here.

This offseason we have been going through a couple of my favorite Jets games. Today we go back to January 2005 when the Jets went out to San Diego to face Drew Brees, LaDainian Tomlinson, Antonio Gates, and the Chargers. The Jets were underdogs in this game against the AFC West Champions. They prevailed in a wild overtime game.

Our old friend Michael Nania of jetsxfactor.com joined me for this breakdown as we go through what went right and wrong for the Jets in an exciting victory. The game looked won and lost a couple of times over.

Thank you for listening and/or watching. Locked On Jets is available where you get podcasts. Subscribe for free on YouTube or other sources to receive notifications once new episodes are posted so you can be the first to see it.