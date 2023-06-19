Coming off his first All Pro nod, New York Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams is seeking a new contract as his rookie deal enters its final year. Of note, several other defensive tackles, including Tennessee Titan Jeffrey Simmons (4 years, 94 million, 59.3 million guaranteed) and New York Giant Dexter Lawrence (4 years, 87.5 million, 60 million guaranteed) recently signed new deals, setting a market for the Jets’ budding superstar.

In line with these figures and the general bump that the “next” guy to sign typically gets, Quinnen Williams is reportedly seeking a deal in the range of 25-30 million dollars. I would assume the average annual salary will range based on the amount of guaranteed money such that more guaranteed money means less potential upside and less guaranteed money means more potential upside.

Update: #Jets All-Pro DT Quinnen Williams is seeking between $25M-$30M per season on his next contract, per FOX @McKennAnalysis



It would put him above Titans Jeffery Simmons, who signed a 4-year, $94M deal



Williams recently changed his Twitter bio to "Defensive Tackle for ……" pic.twitter.com/NWfzTKEQ6u — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) May 15, 2023

Overall, this ask seems to be in line with the market, especially given that Williams comes with a higher draft pedigree (taken 3rd overall compared to taken 17th and 19th for Lawrence and Simmons, respectively) and is coming off an all-pro nod.

With that said, just because a player “deserves” a given amount does not mean that it is in the best interest of the team to give them that amount. Indeed, every dollar of cap space put towards Quinnen is a dollar that cannot be allocated to someone else. Personally, I would pay Quinnen, as I view him as an elite player and I think elite players are what separates good and bad teams. With that said, would you pay Quinnen this amount?