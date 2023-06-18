Good morning Gang Green Nation! A Sports Illustrated fantasy football dude is predicting a breakout year for Breece Hall. While that could definitely be in the cards, there is some uncertainty at this point as to the trajectory of Hall’s return to form following ACL surgery. If Hall is not fully back to form to start the season, do the Jets have any other running backs who can carry the load until Hall rounds into form? Hall is just one of many key Jets players on offense with uncertainty surrounding them. It starts at the top with Aaron Rodgers, who is coming off the worst season of his career and is at an age where we can’t rule out age-related decline. The two guys expected to start at offensive tackle are both coming off serious injuries. One is older than dirt and the other has barely played since 2020. Who starts at center is anybody’s guess. Garrett Wilson should be a stud, but is there any other Jets receiver that scares anyone? If Wilson goes down, how low will the Jets offense sink?

It’s a whole lot of uncertainty on offense for the Jets. If most of the uncertainty gets resolved in a reasonably positive manner, the Jets offense should shine. If not, well, who knows? It should be interesting to see how everything unfolds on offense for the Jets. As long as Aaron Rodgers isn’t cooked, this should be the best Jets offense in recent memory. Whether it isn’t just a top Jets offense (a low hurdle to clear), but a top NFL offense, remains to be seen.

Here are your links to your New York Jets this glorious Sunday in June:

Brian Costello - Mets' disappointment puts pressures Jets for a better narrative

Ralph Ventre - SI Fantasy Football Expert Ready for Breece Hall Breakout

Ralph Ventre - Jets' Hackett One of Five Assistants 'that'll have biggest impact on '23 NFL season'

Ralph Ventre - 2023 Jets Country Player Profile: WR Randall Cobb

Michael Obermuller - NFL Redraft Slights 2 Jets as Cowboys Star Lands With NYJ

Paul A. Esden Jr. - Jets Insider Provides Speck of Hope for Injured Safety Chuck Clark

Glenn Naughton - Mekhi Becton Isn’t Alone When it Comes to Jets Durability Concerns at OT

Justin Fried - Eight players the NY Jets gave up on way too soon

Justin Fried - NY Jets OT Mekhi Becton could start the season on the bench

Justin Fried - NY Jets holding 3-way competition for starting center job

Shane Shoemaker - Patriots: Aaron Rodgers was right to refuse New England trade

Here are your missed connections from yesterday.

Enjoy the day everybody.