New York Jets Flight Connections 06/17/23

Bringing your daily links to the NFL’s New York Jets

By MacGregor Wells
New York Jets Offseason Workout Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images

Good morning Gang Green Nation! Former Jets GM Mike Tannenbaum is giving the Jets an F for canceling minicamp. Seems a bit extreme. Are three days of minicamp really the kind of thing to make or break a season? Considering the fact the Jets get an extra week of practice because they play an extra preseason game this year, how much difference would minicamp make in the big picture? I guess the media world thrives on hot takes, right or wrong, but man, this seems like such a non-issue outside of the hot take bubble.

Here are your links to your New York Jets this glorious Saturday in June:

Eric Allen, Ethan Greenberg, Randy Lange and Caroline Hendershot - How Many Games Will the Jets Win in the 2023 Season?

Randy Lange - Mecole Hardman Jr. 'Can't Wait' to Hit the Ground Running at Training Camp

Jenna Lemoncelli - Aaron Rodgers' NYC tour continues with glitzy Aston Martin event

Ralph Ventre - Three Takeaways from Albert Breer's Sit-Down with Jets' Robert Saleh

Ralph Ventre - 2023 Jets Country Player Profile: WR Garrett Wilson

Paul A. Esden Jr. - CJ Mosley Called out as an ‘Average Talent’, Has a ‘Bad’ Jets Contract

Paul A. Esden Jr. - Jets Among Favorites to Land Raiders RB Josh Jacobs

Paul A. Esden Jr. - Ex-NFL GM Slams Jets for Aaron Rodgers Plan: ‘They Get an F’

Glenn Naughton - Jets Offense; Skill Players are Tough Evaluation

Justin Fried - Three recently added NY Jets who are already cut candidates

Justin Fried - Mike Tannenbaum embarrasses himself with recent NY Jets take

Justin Fried - NY Jets QB Aaron Rodgers rejected a Patriots trade this offseason

Billy Riccette - Sauce Gardner joins VaynerSports, now shares agent with D.J. Reed

Billy Riccette - Jets land four players on CBS Sports’ top 100 list

Billy Riccette - Jets have sixth-most cap space heading into summer

David Wyatt-Hupton - Will Aaron Rodgers Rescue Zach Wilson's Career?

Joey Mistretta - NFL rumors: Aaron Rodgers-Patriots trade report gets reality check

Ryan Honey - 4 unheralded Giants, Jets rookies who can make impact in 2023

Matt Musico - Robert Saleh in awe of having a good quarterback under center for Jets

Enjoy the day everybody.

Poll

Who will have more sacks this year, Will McDonald or Jermaine Johnson?

