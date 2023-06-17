Good morning Gang Green Nation! Former Jets GM Mike Tannenbaum is giving the Jets an F for canceling minicamp. Seems a bit extreme. Are three days of minicamp really the kind of thing to make or break a season? Considering the fact the Jets get an extra week of practice because they play an extra preseason game this year, how much difference would minicamp make in the big picture? I guess the media world thrives on hot takes, right or wrong, but man, this seems like such a non-issue outside of the hot take bubble.

