On June 12th, USA Today released an article titled “The NFL’s All-Underrated Team: One Secret Superstar for all 32 teams.” Within this article, Doug Farrer of USA Today listed a player on each NFL team that he viewed as being its most underrated.

For the New York Jets, Farrer named cornerback D.J. Reed as the team’s most underrated player. Farrer’s rationale was as allows:

The former fifth-round pick of the 49ers in 2018 out of Kansas State has undoubtedly found his ideal home in Robert Saleh’s defense — last season, he allowed 47 catches on 83 targets for 467 yards, 120 yards after the catch, two touchdowns, one interception, 12 pass breakups, and an opponent passer rating of 75.7. If you wanted to avoid Sauce, throwing to Reed’s side of the field didn’t produce more positive options.

While I think the selection of Reed as the Jets’ most underrated player is more than justifiable, I think he is far from the only underrated player on the Jets. I could make strong arguments players such as defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers (PFF grade of 82.6 which ranked 18th among edge players) and slot cornerback Michael Carter II (PFF grade of 74.4 which ranked 18th among cornerbacks) would also have been deserving selections. In the case of Carter, his PFF grade was actually higher than Reed (PFF grade of 72.5), although the positional demands of slot and boundary corners do meaningfully differ.

But what do you think? Who is the Jets most underrated player?