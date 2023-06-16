Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. Aaron Rodgers continues to play a big part in New York - not just for the New York Jets, but for the city itself. It seems that since he’s joined the team, he’s been seen nearly everywhere - with or without his teammates. That type of boon to a city can’t be appreciated enough. And if it comes with a Super Bowl championship to boot, it’s not far-fetched to believe that Rodgers could surpass the celebrity status of Joe Namath. Even more so if he’s able to do it not once, but twice. Now, there’s plenty of variables that play a factor into that, so let’s not get ahead of ourselves just yet. So until then, here are your links to the team to start your morning.
Thomas Christopher - Rumor: Aaron Rodgers preferred retirement over Patriots trade
Christian Arnold - Chris Russo called out Stephen A. Smith's Namath-Rodgers comparison
Thomas Christopher - NY Jets QB Aaron Rodgers attends a grand opening in Manhattan
Jack Bell - Jets TE C.J. Uzomah Has Goals: ‘Win the Division and the Super Bowl’
NewYorkJets.com - NFL Network | Peter Schrager Places Garrett Wilson Atop Top 5 Breakout WRs of 2023
Justin Fried - The last move the NY Jets must make to complete their defense
David Wyatt-Hupton - Let's Talk About Adrian Amos
Ralph Ventre - Jets Find Potential Starting Safety in Free Agent Bargain Bin
Jim Cerny - Jets' Sauce Gardner changes agent, moves to VaynerSports
Joe Blewett - NY Jets rookie LB Zaire Barnes shows intriguing athleticism on film
Michael Zimmelman - How the 1998 New York Jets Returned to the Postseason
Jim Gehman - Where Are They Now: Donald Jones
Poll
If the Jets win two Super Bowls with Aaron Rodgers, will he go down in lore as the best Jets’ QB ever?
-
75%
Yes
-
17%
No
-
7%
Meh
