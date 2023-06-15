Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. As it turns out, the reason why the Jets signed Adrian Amos had little-to-nothing to do with an Aaron Rodgers connection at all. Instead, it’s for arguably a worse reason - Chuck Clark has been reported to have suffered a torn ACL that may cause him to miss the entirety of the 2023 NFL season. You can’t help but feel bad for Clark, who’s only missed two games since he’s been in the NFL. Hopefully, Clark is able to make a full return to health and his playing career isn’t jeopardized. With that, here are your links to the Jets to start your morning.

Zack Rosenblatt - What we learned, observed and heard about the Jets during OTAs

Ethan Greenberg - Jeff Ulbrich Believes Aaron Rodgers Will Elevate Jets Defense

Rich Cimini - From Montana to Rodgers: How to manage older icons on new teams

David Wyatt-Hupton - Are NY Jets equipped to fix Zach Wilson's biggest flaw?

Fox Sports - Randall Cobb recounts road from Packers to Jets

David Wyatt-Hupton - Jets Wide Receivers: Best Traits

Thomas Christopher - Brian Baldinger makes bold prediction for NY Jets' Garrett Wilson

Jack Bell - Notebook | Jets ST Coordinator Brant Boyer Vows to Clean Up Punt Coverage

Thomas Christopher - Jets S Chuck Clark believed to have suffered serious knee injury

Michael Nania - Where does Adrian Amos fit in the NY Jets' defense?

Ralph Ventre - 2023 Jets Country Player Profile: QB Chris Streveler (15)

Here are your missed connections from yesterday.

I hope you all have a safe and wonderful rest of the day.