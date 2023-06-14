Report: “Major” Concern Jets Safety Chuck Clark Suffered Season-Ending Knee Injury

Last night the Jets signed former Bears and Packers safety Adrian Amos to a one-year deal worth up to $4 million.

On the face of it, it was a strange signing. Amos is on the wrong side of 30 and is coming off a season where he allowed 75% of passes into his coverage to be completed, allowing 6 receiving touchdowns. He can line up all over, and he can certainly play that deep centre-field role, but his best work comes in the box, just like Chuck Clark.

We got an explanation a few hours after the signing when NFL insider Aaron Wilson tweeted:

There’s major concern that #Jets veteran safety Chuck Clark may have suffered season-ending knee injury, including potential anterior cruciate ligament damage, per league source, but that is not confirmed at this time. Second opinion, more exams pending, per source.

This would be a major blow to both the Jets and Clark who is in the final year of his deal after coming over in a trade with Baltimore.

Clark is coming off a 101-tackle season with the Raiders and back in 2021 he recorded 2 interceptions to go with 12 pass defenses, showing his ability in coverage.

If the Jets have gone out and spent close to $4 million on a similar safety, I think it’s safe to say they feat the worst and there is a good chance that Clark will miss the 2023 season.

As Wilson mentions, it’s not confirmed yet with more tests and a second opinion incoming.