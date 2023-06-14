Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. The Jets have brought in another former Green Bay Packers player. This time, the team signed safety Adrian Amos to a one-year contract. The Jets have a dire need at safety this season, and did little to address it in the offseason - other than trading for 28-year old Chuck Clark from the Baltimore Ravens. While there may be jokes cracked at the Jets expense for obtaining yet another former Packers player, this is a good signing for the Jets. If anything Amos should help add quality playmaking to a position that the Jets desperately need help with. With that, here are your links to the team to start your morning.

