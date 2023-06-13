Veteran safety Adrian Amos signs with Jets

Former Packers and Bears safety Adrian Amos has signed with the Jets on a one year contract. Jeremy Fowler broke the story.

Source: Safety Adrian Amos signing a one-year deal worth up to $4M with the #Jets pic.twitter.com/2AlJVVSMnp — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) June 13, 2023

The Bears selected Amos in the fifth round of the 2015 NFL Draft. Ironically the selection originally belonged to the Jets. It was traded to Chicago in the Brandon Marshall trade.

Amos has made a career in the NFC North as a well-rounded safety, capable of lining up all over. Arguably the biggest need the Jets have on defense is at the safety position, particularly somebody who can play the deep part of the field effectively. That is something Amos has done for much of his career.

This signing is not without risk. Amos just hit the wrong side of 30, and he is coming off what by all accounts was a disappointing season. At this price, it seems like a risk worth taking to me.

What do you think about this signing?