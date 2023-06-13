Jets SB Great Jim Turner Passes Away Aged 82

There was some sad news overnight as Jets Super Bowl hero Jim Turner passed away over the weekend at the age of 82. The news was confirmed to Mike Klis of 9NEWS in Denver.

Turner kicked three field goals in the Jet's 16-7 victory over the Baltimore Colts in Super Bowl III.

Turner had considered hanging up the cleats when he failed to make the Washington Redskins teams who selected him in the 19th round of the 1963 NFL Draft out of Utah State.

Jets coach Weeb Ewbank signed him to a deal in 1964 and he kicked for the Jets for 7 years. His 59.8% career success rate while with the Jets may look poor by the modern standards, but considering some of the conditions he kicked in, Turner did a fine job and even made 2 pro bowls with the Jets.

Following the 1970 season he was traded to the Broncos for kicker Bobby Howfield and went on to make the Broncos ring of fame having kicked for them for 9 years.

In total Turner played for 16 years and he never once missed a game.

Everyones thoughts at GGN are with Turner’s family at this very difficult time.