Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. With Aaron Rodgers now a part of the Jets, it’s obvious that the expectations have shot through the roof for the team this season. Now, it seems that even head coach Robert Saleh is starting to drink the kool-aid himself. Speaking with SI’s Albert Breer, the Jets head coach heaped plenty of praise on the Jets’ signal caller, and the amount of belief the team now has with him as their starting quarterback. Whether or not Rodgers can lead the Jets to a Super Bowl remains to be seen. But for now, the team at least has the aspirations and belief that they can get there. As long as they put in the work, that success can be more than just visualized. Until then, here are your links to the Jets to start your morning.

Ethan Greenberg - 3 Takeaways from OTAs | Jets Set for Training Camp After Productive Spring

Andy Vasquez - Jets offseason program takeaways: 17 things we learned about Aaron Rodgers, Mekhi Becton, Carl Lawson, Taylor Swift

Rivka Boord - NY Jets 53-man roster projection: Post-OTA edition

Connor Hughes - 4 biggest issues remaining on Jets' 2023 roster

Ben Krimmel - Jets’ Robert Saleh: Aaron Rodgers ‘wants to be challenged’

David Wyatt-Hupton - Aaron Rodgers Impact on Zach Wilson

Jack Bell - Jets’ Zach Wilson: Aaron Rodgers is the ‘Big Brother’ I’ve Never Had

Justin Fried - Duane Brown likely to be the NY Jets starting left tackle

Stephen Thompson - Former Pitt RB Israel Abanikanda Could Start for Jets

Ralph Ventre - 2023 Jets Country Player Profile: WR Denzel Mims (11)

Paul A. Edsen, Jr. - Jets News: CJ Uzomah ‘Flashed’ With Aaron Rodgers at Practice

Mark Inabinett - Former Auburn safety in New York Jets’ linebacker plans

Justin Fried - NY Jets LB Jamien Sherwood is the 'front-runner' to replace Kwon Alexander

Mark Inabinett - Would the New York Jets release linebacker C.J. Mosley over money?

Here are your missed connections from yesterday.

I hope you all have a safe and wonderful rest of the day.