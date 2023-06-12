Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. Shout out to Mr. Wells for holding down the fort over the weekend as usual. With the Jets taking a break from OTA’s this weekend, the overall Jets’ content is going to take a nosedive. But two interesting things to monitor going forward is the health of C.J. Uzomah and the whereabouts of WR Corey Davis. Davis hasn’t been seen at practice, and considering the price tag of his salary, that’s interesting, to say the least. Davis was speculated as a cut and a trade candidate this offseason - and it’s still quite shocking that neither has happened yet. It’ll be interesting to see how this develops before the preseason starts. With that, here are your links to the Jets to start your morning.

Stefan Stelling - NY Jets: Evaluating Joe Douglas' tenure, 4 years in

Rich Cimini - Jets believe they can be 'scary team'

Michael Nania - Robert Saleh makes it clear NY Jets do not want 'Hard Knocks'

SNY - Bent - Jets 2023 Position Breakdown: Can the Jets avoid letdowns on special teams?

Thomas Christopher - NY Jets' Quincy Williams raves about 'true leader' Aaron Rodgers

Stefan Stelling - NY Jets TE C.J. Uzomah limps off with injury at OTAs

Paul A. Edsen, Jr. - Jets Rumors: Corey Davis Skips Practice Over $37.5 Million Contract

Ralph Ventre - SI's 2022 NFL Re-Draft: Jets' Sophomore Stars Gardner and Wilson Rise into Top 3

Michael Nania - NY Jets may replicate key part of Davante's game in Garrett Wilson

Joe Blewett - NY Jets: Is Carter Warren an NFL-ready backup or a project?

Joe Blewett - SS or FS: What is Chuck Clark's best fit in NY Jets' defense?

Here are your missed connections from yesterday.

I hope you all have a safe and wonderful rest of the day.