Good morning Gang Green Nation! As OTAs drew to a close, we got some positive feedback concerning embattled Jets offensive tackle Mekhi Becton. Becton has missed almost all of the last two seasons with knee injuries, and he has come in for quite a bit of criticism. At least for now, some of that criticism has seemingly abated, as the Jets coaching staff had some nice things to say about Becton at the close of OTAs. Yes, it’s just a few practices in June. Yes, we should remain a bit skeptical until we see Becton back on the field and playing well during real games. However, given how much a boost a healthy and effective Becton would give this Jets team, for now we can just enjoy the fact that Becton is drawing mostly praise from the Jets. That sure beats the alternative.

Here are your links to your New York Jets this glorious Sunday in June:

Here are your missed connections from yesterday.

Enjoy the day everybody.