New York Jets Flight Connections 5/9/23

Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. It’s been reported that Quinnen Williams and the New York Jets currently ‘aren’t close’ to a contract extension. I know it’s early, but there could be cause for concern with this situation going forward. Quinnen has sent out multiple ‘sub-tweets’ that he’s since deleted, and to be honest, that could hinder him going forward in discussions with Joe Douglas and the Jets. We’ve seen the team quick to ship off players that aren’t bringing in a positive culture. At the same time, while Williams’ actions have been somewhat childish - Q is probably the best interior defensive lineman in the NFL right now. Hopefully Joe Douglas and the Jets are able to come to some sort of agreement to keep Q in New York for the long haul. Until then, here are your links to the team to start your morning.

Ralph Ventre - New York Jets' 2023 Schedule Set to Go Public Thursday on NFL Network

Ralph Ventre - NFL's Compensatory Draft Pick Formula Could Mean Good News for Gang Green

Randy Lange - 4 Things That Stood Out at Jets' Recent Rookie Minicamp

Brian Costello - The inside story of how the Jets landed Aaron Rodgers

Connor Hughes - How Jets landed Aaron Rodgers and may have changed the course of their franchise

NFL.com - New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh on quarterback Aaron Rodgers' reported 'wish list': 'It's common practice for when there's changes'

NFL.com - New York Jets bringing in players, coaches quarterback Aaron Rodgers familiar with a big deal? | 'GMFB'

Ryan Glasspiegel - Billy Turner: Aaron Rodgers 'so f--king happy right now' with Jets

Colin Gallant - Jets looked into Matt Stafford, Lamar Jackson before Aaron Rodgers trade

Ryan Glasspiegel - Mike Francesa: Zach Wilson must 'suck it up' to save career

David Wyatt-Hupton - State of the roster: Offense

Ethan Greenberg - Dane Brugler Tabs 3 Undrafted Free Agents With Best Chance to Make Jets Roster

Ralph Ventre - Meet the Jets' UDFA: EJ Jenkins, TE, Georgia Tech (49)

Dallas Robinson - New York Jets Rumors: Projecting Quinnen Williams’ Extension With Gang Green

Oliver Cochrane - NY Jets' Jeremy Ruckert gives back with Long Island football camp

Thomas Christopher - Future-HOF TE doesn't believe NY Jets are Super Bowl contenders

Here are your missed connections from yesterday.

I hope you all have a safe and wonderful rest of the day.