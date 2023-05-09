New York Jets Flight Connections 5/9/23

Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. It’s been reported that Quinnen Williams and the New York Jets currently ‘aren’t close’ to a contract extension. I know it’s early, but there could be cause for concern with this situation going forward. Quinnen has sent out multiple ‘sub-tweets’ that he’s since deleted, and to be honest, that could hinder him going forward in discussions with Joe Douglas and the Jets. We’ve seen the team quick to ship off players that aren’t bringing in a positive culture. At the same time, while Williams’ actions have been somewhat childish - Q is probably the best interior defensive lineman in the NFL right now. Hopefully Joe Douglas and the Jets are able to come to some sort of agreement to keep Q in New York for the long haul. Until then, here are your links to the team to start your morning.
