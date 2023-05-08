Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. Shout out to Mr. Wells for holding down the fort over the weekend as usual. With reports that Mekhi Becton is slotted to play right tackle, it turns out that Becton himself doesn’t think he should be playing that position. In a now-deleted tweet, Becton stated that he believes he is a left tackle - and that’s the position he wants to play going forward. When questioned by reporters, Robert Saleh responded in beautiful fashion - earn it. Whether or not Becton ends up starting at left tackle remains to be seen. One thing does seem clear, though, and that is that the Jets and Becton seem unlikely to have a future together going forward; though I suppose that’s still only speculation at this time. With that, here are your links to the Jets to start your morning.

