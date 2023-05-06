The Jets kicked off the first day of their rookie minicamp on Friday. While much attention is paid to top Draft picks hitting the practice field for the first time in a Jets uniform, this minicamp is frequently more significant for other news that breaks. Robert Saleh confirmed at his press conference that the Jets are planning on keeping wide receiver Corey Davis rather than cut or trade him for cap relief. Davis is in the final year of his contract, and his presence certainly makes the wide receiver group deeper.

Below are your daily Jets links.

