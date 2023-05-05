Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. With rumors that the Jets wanted to select Jahmyr Gibbs in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, could that foreshadow the Jets thoughts on Breece Hall going forward? To be honest, I think that the Jets could bring Breece Hall back at a slow pace. After all, he did tear his meniscus as well as his ACL. On top of that, the NFL is leaning towards more of a committee approach at running back. It would make sense for the Jets to look for an extra playmaker at running back, especially with how disappointing the position was after Hall went down last year. It’ll be interesting to see how the running backs are deployed this season. With that, here are your links to the Jets to start your morning.

