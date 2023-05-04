Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. The media has never been too kind to the New York Jets. Whether it was through multiple bad seasons, bad draft picks, or ‘the butt fumble’, the media has made the Jets and their fans the butt of plenty of jokes (no pun intended). Now that the team has Aaron Rodgers at quarterback, Jets’ fans have become a little more vocal about their potential chances at a great season - and many members in the media have taken issue with it. It’s easy for outsiders to call Jets fans obnoxious, but it would only be because they’ve ignored the mockery for years prior. Now that the Jets have a real chance to be a good team for the intermediate future, that mockery is likely coming to an end. Whether the media can accept the Jets being good, well, we’ll find that out soon enough. With that, here are your links to the team to start your morning.

Randy Lange - Jets QB Aaron Rodgers Could Pick Up Where He Left Off in 2021

Jack Bell - OC Nathaniel Hackett Says QB Aaron Rodgers Makes Jets Better ‘Just by Walking In’ the Building

Andy Vasquez - Jets veterans react to early days with Aaron Rodgers: ‘I won’t take it for granted’

Bobby Kownack - Playing with Aaron Rodgers still ‘hasn’t sunk in’ for Jets teammates: ‘That’s a legend right there’

SNY - Jets OL Alijah Vera-Tucker on being back for camp, talks Aaron Rodgers and Mekhi Becton | Jets News Conference

Tim Crowley - Sauce Gardner, Garrett Wilson discuss embracing Aaron Rodgers and New York culture

SNY - Garrett Wilson on playing alongside Aaron Rodgers, expectations for this season | Jets News Conference

NFL.com - New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson details how quarterback Aaron Rodgers makes the Jets better

Ethan Greenberg - What Is Sauce Gardner’s First Impression of Jets QB Aaron Rodgers?

Rich Cimini - New York Jets banking on Aaron Rodgers' supporting cast being enough

Eric Blum - Aaron Rodgers lures old friend Randall Cobb to New York Jets

Michael Nania - Does Randall Cobb have anything left in the tank for NY Jets?

Andy Vasquez - Jets to sign Randall Cobb, another target from Aaron Rodgers’ wish list | But is he a good fit?

Brian Fonseca - NFL analyst says Jets’ Aaron Rodgers was loser of NFL Draft 2023: Here’s why

Ryan Dunleavy - Sauce Gardner had empathy for Will Levis' NFL Draft slide

Rivka Boord - NY Jets: Is Joe Douglas following his Ravens roots?

Shanna McCarriston - Jets 2023 outlook: A sneak peak at New York's opponents and how Aaron Rodgers and Co. should fare

Thomas Christopher - J.J. Watt believes Giants will have better 2023 season than Jets

Rivka Boord - NY Jets way-too-early 53-man roster projection following draft

Jack Bell - Jets Draft Pick Carter Warren Keeps It Close to Home

Scott Mitchell - Analyzing how Zaire Barnes fits into the NY Jets defense

Michael Nania - The sizable ripple effect Al Woods has on the Jets' DL rotation

Here are your missed connections from yesterday.

I hope you all have a safe and wonderful rest of the day.