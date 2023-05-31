Jets restructure Jordan Whitehead’s contract to create salary cap space

The Jets have restructured the contract of safety Jordan Whitehead per Jason Fitzgerald of Over the Cap.

Per source, the #Jets and Jordan Whitehead agreed on a revised contract. Jets will save about $5M on the cap this year (void years added to help with that) and Whitehead's salary is now guaranteed. — Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) May 31, 2023

The Jets have spent their offseason aggressively restructuring deals to create immediate cap space. Over the Cap now estimates the team has $24.3 million in space. Some of that will undoubtedly be needed to rework Aaron Rodgers’ contract. Rodgers currently has a $1.2 million cap hit this season and a $107 million cap hit for 2024. We can safely assume that some of that 2024 money will be moved up to 2023.

By adding void years, the Jets reduce Whitehead’s 2023 cap hit but also add dead money to their 2024 salary cap total. Over the Cap has Whitehead’s new 2024 cap charge to the Jets at $3.3 million. He joins Carl Lawson, Duane Brown, Mecole Hardman, and Quinton Jefferson as members of the Jets whose contracts end in 2023 but will include a cap charge in 2024.