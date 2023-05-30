Report: Jets Signing Former Patriots OT Yodny Cajuste

There’s something about keeping it in-house in the AFC East, numerous players take a ticket for the merry-go-round between Miami, New York, New England, and Buffalo. Former Jets tackle Brandon Shell found his way to Buffalo yesterday after spending 2022 with Miami and now the Jets are signing former Patriots 2019 draft pick Yodny Cajuste according to Brian Costello of the NY Post.

The Jets are signing OT Yodny Cajuste, per source. Cajuste, a 2019 3rd round pick of the Patriots, played in 10 games for NE last year. — Brian Costello (@BrianCoz) May 30, 2023

Casjuste was a highly-rated tackle coming out of West Virginia and the Patriots took a chance on him in the third round despite some injury concerns coming out of college. during his final season with the Mountaineers in 2018, he allowed zero sacks and just 12 pressures in 414 pass-blocking snaps.

Unfortunately for Yodny, his pro-career has been riddled with injuries. He missed the first two years through a quad injury in 2019 and a knee injury in 2020. Since then he’s started just 5 games and failed to gain any consistency, as you’d expect.

He allowed three sacks and 12 pressures with an abysmal pass-blocking efficiency rating of 93.4 last year over three starts at right tackle, but he’s still relatively young and if the Jets can keep him healthy, he may be able to find some of that old West Virginia form.

This is a camp depth signing by Joe Douglas, with very little risk and a little reward on offer.