Remember not too long ago when Quinnen Williams removed the Jets from his social media account? Well, now it's being reported that the Jets and Williams aren't too far off from completing a massive contract extension for the All-Pro DT. Which, honestly, makes his removal of the Jets from his social media more childish in my opinion. It's one of the things that makes me feel like an old man yelling at the clouds. I'm probably old school, but there's little to nothing to gain by doing social media antics during contract disputes. Players are more likely to alienate fans than to get their allegiance. After all, most fans follow the jersey, not the player when it's all said and done. With that said, I do think Q is an incredible player and am happy the Jets are getting closer to inking a deal with him. Let's hope that happens sooner than later.

