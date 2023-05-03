Jets agree to terms with defensive tackle Al Woods

The Jets are signing veteran defensive tackle Al Woods per Connor Hughes.

The Jets lost incumbent starter Sheldon Rankins early in free agency. I am not sure Woods will solely replace Rankins, but he will likely get some snaps on the interior.

At this point of his career, Woods is a part-time player. He probably won’t offer much in the way of a pass rush. He is mainly a space eater who can hold the point of attack. This makes the signing interesting. Robert Saleh’s defense asks his linemen to get up the field. On a defensive line full of pass rushers, perhaps the Jets wanted somebody who could play the run situationally. Perhaps it was a situation where the Jets had to get somebody, and Woods was one of the few options available.

Woods still was playing effective football for the Seattle Seahawks last year, although he was one of the five oldest defensive linemen in the league. There is always the risk of decline. If he can hold up for one more year, he could make for a solid depth signing.